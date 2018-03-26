The RCMP’s famed Musical Ride will perform in Kelowna Aug. 9 at Prospera Place in support of Cops For Kids. —Image: contributed

RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in Kelowna

Musical Ride will return to the city for two shows Aug. 9 at Prospera Place

The RCMP’s famed Musical Ride is returning to Kelowna.

Officials with Prospera Place announced Monday that the 32 members of the Musical Ride will perform in the arena Aug. 9 in support of the Cops For Kids charity.

The ride, known around the world, features scarlet-clad RCMP riders and their horses performing intricate maneuvers choreographed to music. The ride has even been immortalized on Canadian currency.

The popular ride usually performs in as many as 50 communities across the country each year between May and October and has also been performed internationally. Its performances are usually associated with a sponsoring charity.

Prospera Place announced there will be two shows on Aug. 9 and tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 29 at 10 a.m. through selectyourtickets.com. Ticket will cost $20 for adults, $15 for children and $17 for seniors, all before taxes and fees.

