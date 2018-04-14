RDNO adds water emergency alerts

Website now has feature that can send out emergency water alerts

Water utility customers of the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) can now subscribe to water emergency alerts. These water utilities include:

− Greater Vernon Water (Vernon, Coldstream, some areas of Electoral Areas “B”, “C”, “D” and Spallumcheen);

− The small water utilities at Silver Star Mountain Resort, Grindrod, Gunter-Ellison, Mabel Lake, and Whitevale.

“The RDNO website now has a feature that can send instant alerts whenever one of the RDNO’s water utilities issues an emergency notification or media release in your area of residence,” said Renee Clark, RDNO water quality manager.

“In the past, getting time sensitive messages out to our residents regarding boil water notices, water quality advisories or water restrictions has been very difficult. This will allow customers to be informed quickly.”

To subscribe to RDNO emergency water alerts:

− Go online to the RDNO website under either Greater Vernon Water at http://www.rdno.ca/index.php/services/utilities/greater-vernon-water or Utilities at http://www.rdno.ca/index.php/services/utilities to choose the applicable water utility, and

− Click on the SUBSCRIBE HERE button under the Greater Vernon Water or Small Utilities Emergency Mailing List, enter your e-mail address, check the box(s) that you want to receive updates on, and click ‘Subscribe to list.’

Other RDNO alert subscription options include the Emergency Management Program, Parks and Trails, Recreation and Culture and Waste Management.

For further information, please contact our office at 250-550-3700.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.