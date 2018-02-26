(Courtesy of SilverStar Resort)

RDNO approves second step in allowing Silver Star Marketing Task Force to move forward to petition process

Regional District gives approval to Silver Star Resort Association bylaw and maps

The Silver Star Marketing Task Force is anticipated to undertake a petition process to determine whether there is community support to establish a resort association at Silver Star Mountain.

After a lengthy discussion during their Feb.21 meeting, the RDNO board of directors approved the Silver Star Resort Association Bylaw and Maps, which Chair Bob Fleming said, is the second step in allowing the group to move forward to a petition process, and subsequently concludes the role of the RDNO board.

The Silver Star Marketing Task Force is seeking to establish a resort association at Silver Star which, if approved by a majority of property owners, RDNO and the provincial government, would create a tax for marketing Silver Star. For the association to form, support would be needed from 50 per cent plus one of the property owners representing 50 per cent of the assessed value.

The concept of a resort association, has previously been blasted by some in the Silver Star community, who have voiced concerns that the resort association would place a restriction (tax) on title on land.

Anecdotally, BX-Silver Star director, Mike Macnabb, said B.C. resorts including Sun Peaks and Whistler have resort associations and the creation of an association in the mountain community would keep Silver Star inline several other mountain communities.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Coquihalla fully reopen after crashes send 29 to hospital
Next story
BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs from B.C. Interior property

Just Posted

Okanagan Military Tattoo gears up for year five

Tickets now on sale through the Ticket Seller

UPDATED: Coquihalla fully reopen after crashes send 29 to hospital

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed highway

Stand-up comedians laugh into the arts centre

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff March 10

Street Sounds: Glossy ear candy meets deep roots

MGMT’s new drop, Little Dark Age, delves deeper song by song.

Reel Reviews: The Wakanda Way

We say, “Black Panther is too shallow to be deep, too disposable to be important.”

Your Feb. 26 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs from B.C. Interior property

Distressed dogs show signs of being “terrified” of humans

Trial begins over 2015 fuel spill in Vancouver’s English Bay

Alassia NewShips Management, the vessel MV Marathassa face 10 environmental-related charges

Vernon walkers brave the cold in support of those in need

Pounding the pavement for the Upper Room Mission

Family offers cash reward to find son missing on Sun Peaks

Ryan Shtuka’s family is offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of finding their missing son

Mountie meets the monarch

New top cop for Chase recounts musical ride adventures

RDNO approves second step in allowing Silver Star Marketing Task Force to move forward to petition process

Regional District gives approval to Silver Star Resort Association bylaw and maps

Okanagan Military Tattoo gears up for year five

Tickets now on sale through the Ticket Seller

Most Read