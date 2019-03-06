Finger-pointing, name-calling, intense discussions highlighted a public information meeting on a proposed cannabis production facility for rural Lumby in January. (Morning Star - file photo)

RDNO directors have options on rural Lumby cannabis plant

Proposed facility between Lumby and Cherryville on RDNO agenda Wednesday

Regional District of North Okanagan have been presented with two options regarding a contentious proposed cannabis production facility between Lumby and Cherryville.

Directors may debate the non-farm use application from Green Amber Corporation to develop a medical marijuana production facility with a concrete floor on a property located within the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) on Shafer Road, between Lumby and Cherryville off Highway 6.

A 13-page report on the application and subsequent appearance in front of the board by Green Amber, along with a public information meeting that RDNO insisted Green Amber host is also before directors.

The two options available to the board are:

1. Authorize the application to be consider by the Agricultral Land Commission (ALC) with nocomments and/or recommendations, or comments and/or recommendations that are positive, negative or neutral;

2. Not authorize the application to be considered by the ALC.

The public information meeting drew close to 100 people, the vast majority of which clearly stated they do not want the facility constructed at the proposed location, believing it’s better suited for the Lumby Industrial Park.

Green Amber’s representative answered questions board members had on the application at an RDNO meeting in December.

No RDNO directors were present at the public meeting.


