The Shuswap River in Enderby draws in people from near and far in the summer months of each year. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The Shuswap River in Enderby draws in people from near and far in the summer months of each year. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

RDNO ends lengthy attempt to bring new boating regulations to Shuswap River

With no consensus among stakeholders or remaining funds, the regional district is moving on

After years of weighing solutions to recurring issues on the Shuswap River, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) has moved on from the idea of adding new boating regulations for the local recreation hot spot.

Concerns regarding the river’s use have cropped up annually. They include the impacts of recreation on the environment; conflicts between boaters and other river users; and other issues ranging from trespassing to littering.

Those issues and more are detailed in the RDNO’s 2014 Shuswap River Watershed Sustainability Plan, which was shared with local agencies and community members to help identify and solve issues that take place on the water.

Five of the 114 strategies in the plan included the option of applying to Transport Canada for the implementation of Vessel Operating Restriction Regulations (VORR).

In 2015 the RDNO began consulting with other governments and the community for input. Using a professional mediation process, the regional district looked to find enough support for a strong application to Transport Canada.

However, the regional district says there was not enough consensus from those efforts to regulate the full length of the river.

“The mediation process resulted in mixed success but no solid agreement on what the added rules should look like on the entire river,” reads an RDNO news release issued Thursday (June 17).

“Additionally, there is no feasible financial path to continue to fund these efforts.”

Without a path forward and with the recreation season already well underway, the Board passed a resolution to no longer pursue additional regulations on the Shuswap River.

The board also requested that the provincial and federal governments increase their role in addressing safety concerns on the river.

READ MORE: Muffling excessive boat noise on Okanagan Lake

“We want to thank everyone who has participated in this process and shared their passion for the Shuswap River,” said Board Chair Kevin Acton. “Although consensus was not reached, the process resulted in significant discoveries and discussions on the issues facing the Shuswap River, many of which can effectively be addressed through non-regulatory methods that are within the jurisdiction of the RDNO.”

The RDNO has put more than $1 million into non-regulatory actions since 2008, according to the release. The plan is to carry on with those actions, which include “contributing to enhanced boat patrols on the river, signage along the river banks, water quality assessments, the River Ambassador program, and dedicating staff time from the Safe Communities function.”

In April, the Board invested $17,000 for the purchase of a new watercraft for the Conservation Officer Service (COS), to help bolster the federal and provincial agency’s enhanced boat patrol program on the Shuswap River.

The 2014 Shuswap River Watershed Sustainability Plan can be found here. To view the RDNO’s frequently asked questions document, go here.

READ MORE: Boat purchased to provide enhanced Shuswap River oversight this floating season

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Boating

Previous story
Camper the dog found safe after fleeing violent van attack in Victoria
Next story
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines? Researchers gathering data

Just Posted

The Shuswap River in Enderby draws in people from near and far in the summer months of each year. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
RDNO ends lengthy attempt to bring new boating regulations to Shuswap River

With no consensus among stakeholders or remaining funds, the regional district is moving on

The final phase of Vernon’s north-south travel corridor on 29th and 30th Streets will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021. (Shawn Talbot Photography)
Vernon’s 39th Avenue rail crossing closed tomorrow for warning system upgrades

The final phase of the city’s double roundabout intersection is starting months earlier than expected

sdaf
Lake Country home destroyed in large blaze, 11 dogs rescued

Fire crews are responding to 10839 Hallam Drive

Fanny Chapman doesn’t just serve up Mexican flavours at the Kal Lake Food concession at Kal Beach, she also teaches Spanish. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernonites asked to share funniest Spanish translation stories

Mexicans living in town holding a contest to offer free Spanish classes

(City of Enderby photo)
Enderby council honours local volunteer ‘cornerstone’

Melvin Slater receives the Lifetime Civic Merit Award for his decades of work with service organizations

Bear wanders Kelowna on June 15. (Michelle Wallace/Facebook)
Bear climbs fence, uses crosswalk in Kelowna

The bear was spotted on Baron Road Wednesday evening

This photo of the small wildfire burning above Naramata was taken at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 (Monique Tamminga Western News)
BC Wildfire on scene of small wildfire above Naramata

Smoke has been showing since earlier in the day

Students in the Grade 10 entrepreneurship program at Summerland Unisus School have completed a cookbook with international recipes. (Contributed)
Summerland students create virtual international cookbook

Entrepreneurship program at Summerland Unisus School uses virtual cookbook as fundraiser

Hundreds of people, young and old, joined the three-day Walking Our Spirits Home procession, honouring residential school survivors, those who never made it home and all those affected by the institutions. Here people walk the third portion on June 13. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Walking Our Spirits Home from Kamloops provides path to healing

First Nations in and beyond Secwépemc territory join in to honour residential school survivors

More flames
Lake Country home destroyed in large blaze, 11 dogs rescued

Fire crews are responding to 10839 Hallam Drive

(Facebook/Kelowna Cabs)
Kelowna Cabs reaches tentative agreement with dispatchers union

The tentative agreement could help end the dispute between the taxi company and the dispatchers

FILE – A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in Surrey, B.C. on March 12, 2021. (Lauren Collins/Surrey Now Leader)
Teachers’ union wants more COVID transmission data as B.C. prepares for back-to-school

BCTF says that details will be important as province works on plan for September

201 First Street West 1980s. Prior revitalization. (Photo from Revelstoke Museum and Archives)
Man who redesigned downtown Revelstoke honoured with lifetime achievement award

Robert Inwood has worked on historical projects across the province

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan, May 25, 2021, including larger gatherings and a possible easing of mandatory masks on July 1. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. records 120 new COVID-19 cases, second vaccines accelerating

Lower Pfizer deliveries for early July, Moderna shipments up

Most Read