The Regional District of North Okanagan is encouraging residents to prepare for flood season and will provide sand and sandbags in select RDNO areas. (Black Press - file photo)

RDNO provides sand, bags ahead of flood season

Residents of Enderby, Lumby, Cherrvyille and rural areas B, C, D, E and F encouraged to plan ahead

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is encouraging residents to take precautionary measures for flood prevention and property protection.

Flooding is a common, naturally occurring event in B.C. North Okanagan property owners are responsible for any measures required for flood protection on private property. General flooding can occur when water levels in lakes, creeks, or rivers rise as a result of heavy snow melt, run-off or rain in the spring and early summer seasons.

READ ALSO: RDNO offers flood protection tips

“PreparedBC and the Province of British Columbia offer various educational tools on flood preparedness,” said Alastair Crick, manager of protective services with the RDNO. “In an effort to be proactive, we highly encourage residents to educate themselves and consider whether they should begin flood prevention actions such as sandbagging.”

READ ALSO: Sandbag collection begins

Sand and sandbags are available at the following locations for residents who require them to protect their property from high water swelling. All aspects of the sandbagging process are the responsibility of the homeowner, and these materials have been provided strictly for flood protection purposes.

* City of Enderby and Electoral Area F – Public Works yard located at 2308 McGowan Avenue;

* Electoral Areas B and C – At the north side parking lot of BX Swan Lake Fire Department located at 5764 Silver Star Road/East Dedecker Road;

* Village of Lumby and Electoral Areas D and E – Across from the arena on Shields Avenue

The Regional District of North Okanagan advises any person working near creeks, streams and rivers to use extreme caution and safety measures. Fast moving water may cause erosion and bank instability.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer
Next story
VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Just Posted

Downtown Vernon businesses open during construction

City completing infrastructure upgrade to 28th Avenue between 30th and 32nd Streets

RDNO provides sand, bags ahead of flood season

Residents of Enderby, Lumby, Cherrvyille and rural areas B, C, D, E and F encouraged to plan ahead

VJH Auxiliary donates $43,000 for ultra sound system

Money raised through fundraising and sales at auxiliary gift shop at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Cherryville gas station being renovated

Frank’s General Store upgrades expected to be done April 25; fuel available at Cherryville Emporium

Enderby challenges residents to help clean up

City’s seventh annual Our Enderby Clean-Up Challenge runs Saturday, April 27

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

City of Kelowna looks for feedback on transportation plan

The conversation will explore transportation options for the future

Unsolved human remains cases in South Okanagan listed on interactive map

These are two of the few dozen unsolved cases involving unidentified human remains

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Burn pile gets out of hand causing brush fire

Shuswap fire chief encourages taking wood waste to landfill instead of burning

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

‘Don’t let my pictures fool you’: B.C. Instagram star talks mental health to 200K followers

Caitlin Fladager says she felt relief after puncturing illusion of perfection & disclosing depression

Most Read