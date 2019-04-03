RDNO provides sand, bags ahead of flood season

Residents of Enderby, Lumby, Cherrvyille and rural areas B, C, D, E and F encouraged to plan ahead

The Regional District of North Okanagan is encouraging residents to prepare for flood season and will provide sand and sandbags in select RDNO areas. (Black Press - file photo)

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is encouraging residents to take precautionary measures for flood prevention and property protection.

Flooding is a common, naturally occurring event in B.C. North Okanagan property owners are responsible for any measures required for flood protection on private property. General flooding can occur when water levels in lakes, creeks, or rivers rise as a result of heavy snow melt, run-off or rain in the spring and early summer seasons.

“PreparedBC and the Province of British Columbia offer various educational tools on flood preparedness,” said Alastair Crick, manager of protective services with the RDNO. “In an effort to be proactive, we highly encourage residents to educate themselves and consider whether they should begin flood prevention actions such as sandbagging.”

Sand and sandbags are available at the following locations for residents who require them to protect their property from high water swelling. All aspects of the sandbagging process are the responsibility of the homeowner, and these materials have been provided strictly for flood protection purposes.

* City of Enderby and Electoral Area F – Public Works yard located at 2308 McGowan Avenue;

* Electoral Areas B and C – At the north side parking lot of BX Swan Lake Fire Department located at 5764 Silver Star Road/East Dedecker Road;

* Village of Lumby and Electoral Areas D and E – Across from the arena on Shields Avenue

The Regional District of North Okanagan advises any person working near creeks, streams and rivers to use extreme caution and safety measures. Fast moving water may cause erosion and bank instability.



