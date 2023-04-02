RDNO rescinds water restrictions in Delcliffe

The notice was put up on Thursday, March 30 due to a blockage at the intake

The boil water notice for 30 homes in the Delcliffe and Cameron Road area of Vernon has been lifted effective March 31 (File photo).

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) has advised the public that the water use restriction from the Delcliffe Water Utility has been rescinded.

On Thursday, March 30, the RDNO advised customers supplied to the Decliffe Water Utility (which serves 30 properties in the Delcliffe and Cameron Road area, with water supplied from Okanagan Lake), to reduce water use due to a blockage at the intake.

During the incident, the water remained treated and safe to drink. Repair work was completed on Friday, March 31 and the notice of the restriction was rescinded.

The RDNO wants to thank customers for reducing their water use.

If you are interested in finding future water notices, updates will be posted at rdno.ca/news.

