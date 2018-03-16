RDNO seeks public input on solid waste plan

The Regional District of North Okanagan is asking for public feedback on the options presented in its draft Solid Waste Management Plan update to be rolled out in January 2019.

The process started in April 2017, with the forming of a regional solid waste advisory working group in accordance with the guidelines set out by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy (ENV). The ENV has set provincial targets for waste reduction and diversion for the province that help regional districts examine their own targets and goals.

To help identify community values and wishes, and to check on any changes since the last plan update in 2011, a public survey was conducted in November 2017.

The results of this survey, along with technical presentations by consultants and various advisory 2orking group discussions have helped develop the proposed draft plan.

“Should a municipality or electoral area choose to implement one or more of the options outlined in the draft plan, RDNO will provide support in creating an implementation plan,” said Nicole Kohnert, RDNO project manager.

The RDNO board of directors, on Wednesday,endorsed the draft Solid Waste Management Plan for public and stakeholder consultation. The consultation process will encompass many different opportunities for input from residents and businesses in the North Okanagan for the month of April.

“I am pleased that the initiatives brought forward by the working group were well understood and supported by the board for public and stakeholder comment,” said Vernon director Catherine Lord, chairperson of the regional solid waste advisory working group, who is overseeing the ongoing planning process.

RDNO chairperson Bob Fleming said the board endorsed the draft plan for public consultation and would like to encourage residents and businesses to participate and provide comments that will help the RDNO improve solid waste management in the region.

The following are currently available for public participation:

Open House – Wednesday, April 11 at the Vernon Library – 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.;

Access to technical memoranda and the draft plan at www.rdno.ca/swmp;

Send your comments or feedback on the draft plan to communityservices@rdno.ca.

The Regional District of North Okanagan looks forward to working together with the community during the public consultation phase.

To review the Draft Solid Waste Management Plan, or to receive updates on consultation opportunities, please visit www.rdno.ca/swmp or call 250.550.3700.



