RDNO tentatively turns down Wildsafe request

WildSafe BC’s recent pitch for funding to expand its program within the City of Vernon to the Regional District of North Okanagan will likely be turned down.

At a meeting held earlier this month, Frank Ritcey, provincial coordinator with WildSafe BC in Kamloops, requested a commitment of $4,100 from the RDNO board to provide 140 hours of contract time to the Vernon program coordinator.

At Wednesday night’s RDNO meeting, Ritcey’s request was tentatively denied, with RDNO Chair Bob Fleming saying the key impediment was that it was a relatively small ask, considering that the set up fees for Wildsafe operate on its own would cost almost as much as the requested amount.

“We were fairly sympathetic to it,” Fleming said. “But I think it’s more likely that it will be referred out to the electoral areas who will potentially look at it as a sort of an add-on to our safe communities.”

A final decision will be made at the next board meeting March 8.

