(Courtesy of the Nelson Star)

RDNO tentatively turns down Wildsafe request

A final decision will be made at the next board meeting March 8

WildSafe BC’s recent pitch for funding to expand its program within the City of Vernon to the Regional District of North Okanagan will likely be turned down.

At a meeting held earlier this month, Frank Ritcey, provincial coordinator with WildSafe BC in Kamloops, requested a commitment of $4,100 from the RDNO board to provide 140 hours of contract time to the Vernon program coordinator.

At Wednesday night’s RDNO meeting, Ritcey’s request was tentatively denied, with RDNO Chair Bob Fleming saying the key impediment was that it was a relatively small ask, considering that the set up fees for Wildsafe operate on its own would cost almost as much as the requested amount.

“We were fairly sympathetic to it,” Fleming said. “But I think it’s more likely that it will be referred out to the electoral areas who will potentially look at it as a sort of an add-on to our safe communities.”

A final decision will be made at the next board meeting March 8.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Your Feb. 26 Morning Brief
Next story
Owner of potbelly pig says he’s sorry for killing her for food

Just Posted

Okanagan Military Tattoo gears up for year five

Tickets now on sale through the Ticket Seller

UPDATED: Coquihalla fully reopen after crashes send 29 to hospital

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed highway

Stand-up comedians laugh into the arts centre

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff March 10

Street Sounds: Glossy ear candy meets deep roots

MGMT’s new drop, Little Dark Age, delves deeper song by song.

Reel Reviews: The Wakanda Way

We say, “Black Panther is too shallow to be deep, too disposable to be important.”

Your Feb. 26 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs from B.C. Interior property

Distressed dogs show signs of being “terrified” of humans

Trial begins over 2015 fuel spill in Vancouver’s English Bay

Alassia NewShips Management, the vessel MV Marathassa face 10 environmental-related charges

Vernon walkers brave the cold in support of those in need

Pounding the pavement for the Upper Room Mission

Family offers cash reward to find son missing on Sun Peaks

Ryan Shtuka’s family is offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of finding their missing son

Mountie meets the monarch

New top cop for Chase recounts musical ride adventures

RDNO approves second step in allowing Silver Star Marketing Task Force to move forward to petition process

Regional District gives approval to Silver Star Resort Association bylaw and maps

Okanagan Military Tattoo gears up for year five

Tickets now on sale through the Ticket Seller

Most Read