RDNO to host info sessions on parks master plan

This plan will determine the priorities for parks development, acquisition, and trail development.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is developing a parks master plan for all local parks in Electoral Areas B (BX-Swan Lake) and C (BX-Silver Star).

This plan will determine the top priorities for parks development, parkland acquisition, and trail development over the next 20 years.

RELATED: BX Ranch Park and Mutrie Road Dog Park closing for improvements

“Developing this plan will enhance health and well-being, provide environmental protection for the areas and have a part in improving our resident’s quality of life,” said Keith Pinkoski, RDNO parks manager. “Through this process, we will seek feedback on recreational activities, the number of parks available in the area, park maintenance and amenities.”

Residents are invited to join RDNO at the following information sessions, where they will have the opportunity ask questions and provide feedback on Electoral Areas B and C local parks:

• BX Ranch Dog Park | Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m.;

• BX Fire Hall | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 4 to 7 p.m.;

• Mutrie Dog Park | Tuesday, Oct. 2, 4 to 7 p.m.

RELATED: Mutrie Road Dog Park upgrades near completion

Residents unable to attend the booths are encouraged to provide feedback through an online survey available to at www.rdno.ca/parksurvey until Oct. 12.

The planning process for this project will continue through the end of 2018, with a target timeline for adoption of the final master plan in early 2019.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four military, eight civilian aircraft scour B.C. for missing Edmonton plane
Next story
Breaking: Ontario MP Leona Alleslev ditches Liberals, crosses floor to Tories

Just Posted

UPDATE: Crash temporarily closed Hwy 97A north of Vernon

Lane closures in effect for both directions

Vernon RCMP find break-in suspect hiding on premises

Business owner remotely monitors security system; alerts RCMP to break-in

RDNO to host info sessions on parks master plan

This plan will determine the priorities for parks development, acquisition, and trail development.

Tujik seeks Vernon School District trustee spot

Christie Tujik is one of 13 candidates

Flushing begins on Killiney Beach system

Regional District of Central Okanagan advises work goes daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vernon block party draws a crowd

Music from Chipko Jones and The Keys filled downtown Friday, Sept. 14

Needle disposal boxes being installed in Penticton

City announces safe ‘sharps’ disposal plan

Four military, eight civilian aircraft scour B.C. for missing Edmonton plane

The plane was on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack when officials were notified Friday that it was overdue.

Governments join to push for World Heritage Site for Vancouver’s Chinatown

Premier Horgan says the contributions of early Chinese immigrants and their descendants touch every corner of the province.

Breaking: Ontario MP Leona Alleslev ditches Liberals, crosses floor to Tories

Leona Alleslev made the announcement as MPs returned to Ottawa following their summer break.

Man accused of smuggling drugs across Osoyoos border

A man accused of bringing drugs across Osoyoos border appeared in Penticton court

Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert

The child was found almost 14 hours later still inside the SUV, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken and was noticed by some workers who called 911.

Enderby swimmer dominates at 55+ BC Games

Terry van Meer wins nine medals, including six gold at Cranbrook/Kimberley event

Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party

The People’s Party of Canada launched Friday; info meeting Monday, 6:30 p.m., Village Green Hotel

Most Read