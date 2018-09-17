RDNO to host info sessions on parks master plan

This plan will determine the priorities for parks development, acquisition, and trail development.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is developing a parks master plan for all local parks in Electoral Areas B (BX-Swan Lake) and C (BX-Silver Star).

This plan will determine the top priorities for parks development, parkland acquisition, and trail development over the next 20 years.

“Developing this plan will enhance health and well-being, provide environmental protection for the areas and have a part in improving our resident’s quality of life,” said Keith Pinkoski, RDNO parks manager. “Through this process, we will seek feedback on recreational activities, the number of parks available in the area, park maintenance and amenities.”

Residents are invited to join RDNO at the following information sessions, where they will have the opportunity ask questions and provide feedback on Electoral Areas B and C local parks:

• BX Ranch Dog Park | Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m.;

• BX Fire Hall | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 4 to 7 p.m.;

• Mutrie Dog Park | Tuesday, Oct. 2, 4 to 7 p.m.

Residents unable to attend the booths are encouraged to provide feedback through an online survey available to at www.rdno.ca/parksurvey until Oct. 12.

The planning process for this project will continue through the end of 2018, with a target timeline for adoption of the final master plan in early 2019.



