VIDEO PRESENTATION The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has budget information videos available online. (Black Press)

RDOS budget videos available online

Budget must be completed by March 31

As the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen prepares its 2020 budget, the electoral area budget presentations can be viewed online.

The goal of the videos is to provide more opportunities to residents to review the budget information and to share their feedback.

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen preparing budget

READ ALSO: RDOS board remuneration, expenses come to $500,000

The 2020 Budget Videos can be viewed on the RDOS YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/OkanaganSimilkameen/videos.

The 2020 Budget Information – RDOS Finance is available online at https://www.rdos.bc.ca/departments/finance/2020-budget-information/

The 2020 Total Requisition Summary – RDOS Finance can be found at http://www.rdosmaps.bc.ca/min_bylaws/finance/Budgets/2020/2020%20Requisition%20Summary%202020%20completed%20roll.pdf

Electoral Area News is at https://www.rdos.bc.ca/news-events/rdos-news/electoral-area-news/

The draft budget passed first reading on Jan. 9 and the final budget must be passed by March 31.

Anyone with questions or feedback about the 2020 budget is asked to email budget@rdos.bc.ca by Feb. 9.

Most Read