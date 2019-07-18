RDOS construction activity shows increase

264 permits, worth nearly $26M, have been issued in first half of 2019

Construction activity is on the increase within the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, according to the latest building permit statistics.

In June, a total of 49 permits were issued, with a value of $3,973,615.

These include nine single family dwellings, two mobile or manufactured homes and one cabin or recreational property.

In the first six months of this year, a total of 264 permits, worth $25,905,336 have been issued.

During the first six months of 2018, 221 building permits had been issued, but the value of those permits was considerably higher at $55,738,113.

