Ready, set, ski: Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort open for season

For skiers and snowboarders, the long wait for the beginning of alpine season is over.

SilverStar Mountain Resort opened to pass-holders yesterday (Nov. 18), and on Saturday the mountain was open to the general public — just in time for some sunny conditions.

An early dump of snow allowed the ski resort to open two weeks ahead of schedule. This is the earliest the resort has opened since 2005.

Skiers on a budget are in luck to start the season, as the resort is offering lift tickets for 50 per cent off until Nov. 26.

Three lifts are currently open: the Des Schumann Summit gondola, the Comet Express and Silver Queen. The lifts operate from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Currently, 53 of 132 alpine runs are open and 39 of 41 cross-country trails are open.

As it’s early in the season, some extra care is needed on the mountain. Skiers and boarders are asked to obey all signage and hit the slopes with care.

Seasonal staff are new to the mountain or just arriving, and the resort is asking for patience as staff tries to get runs open as quickly and safely as possible.

“Our staff have been working non-stop to make this early opening happen. Your kindness and understanding is greatly appreciated,” the resort said in a newsletter.

SilverStar currently has a cumulative snow base of 122 cm and a base of 77 cm at the summit.

The mountain’s opening follows Kelowna’s Big White, which was the first ski hill open in B.C. on Nov. 17.

Brendan Shykora

skiingSkiing and SnowboardingSnowVernon