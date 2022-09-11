Field of Screams is looking for actors for its 2022 haunted maze. (Submitted photo)

Field of Screams is looking for actors for its 2022 haunted maze. (Submitted photo)

Ready to scare? Field of Screams in search of actors for haunted maze

Field of Screams needs actors for all 18 nights of its signature fall event

If you have what it takes to scare the pants off people, Field of Screams has a job for you.

Hosted by Historic O’Keefe Ranch, the ever-popular Field of Screams: Theatre of Terror event is now accepting applications for actors in its 2022 haunted corn maze.

Field of Screams is looking for actors for all 18 nights of the event. People over the age of 16 can sign up to be a part of this year’s mayhem by going to fosokanagan.com/becomeanactor or by emailing casting manager Brooklyn at collisonbp@gmail.com.

The dates for this year’s Field of Screams are Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 6-8, 12-15, 19-22, 26-30. The gates at O’Keefe Ranch open at 6:30 p.m. and the event runs from 7-10 p.m.

Tickets are limited this year and can be purchased at fosokanagan.com.

READ MORE: Grants boost Vernon theatre ahead of season start

READ MORE: Elton John tribute to liven up Vernon stage

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

EntertainmentHalloweenVernon

 

(Submitted photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crown calls for 2 to 4 years jail for Vernon hockey coach guilty of sexual assault

Just Posted

Field of Screams is looking for actors for its 2022 haunted maze. (Submitted photo)
Ready to scare? Field of Screams in search of actors for haunted maze

O’Keefe Ranch is hosting the Studebaker Drivers Club on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Old-fashioned wheels riding into Vernon

Do you know where the Granny Smith apple originated? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about grandparents?

Young folks competed on horseback at the first High School Rodeo of the school season in Falkland Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: High School Rodeo kicks off in Falkland