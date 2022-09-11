Ready to scare? Field of Screams in search of actors for haunted maze

Field of Screams needs actors for all 18 nights of its signature fall event

Field of Screams is looking for actors for its 2022 haunted maze. (Submitted photo)

If you have what it takes to scare the pants off people, Field of Screams has a job for you.

Hosted by Historic O’Keefe Ranch, the ever-popular Field of Screams: Theatre of Terror event is now accepting applications for actors in its 2022 haunted corn maze.

Field of Screams is looking for actors for all 18 nights of the event. People over the age of 16 can sign up to be a part of this year’s mayhem by going to fosokanagan.com/becomeanactor or by emailing casting manager Brooklyn at collisonbp@gmail.com.

The dates for this year’s Field of Screams are Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 6-8, 12-15, 19-22, 26-30. The gates at O’Keefe Ranch open at 6:30 p.m. and the event runs from 7-10 p.m.

Tickets are limited this year and can be purchased at fosokanagan.com.

READ MORE: Grants boost Vernon theatre ahead of season start

READ MORE: Elton John tribute to liven up Vernon stage

Brendan Shykora

EntertainmentHalloweenVernon