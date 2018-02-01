Toronto Star columnist Chantal Hebert will speak at UBCO Distinguished Speaker Series Feb. 13 in Kelowna.—Image: contributed

Real reporter to talk about fake news

Chantal Hébert will speak at UBC Okanagan’s Distinguished Speaker Series in Kelowna Feb. 13

Fake news. It was just a year ago, after Donald Trump’s inauguration, the term was introduced to the media. Now, it’s used almost daily—to dismiss ideas that may not agree with a government policy, or even to dismiss proven facts.

Award-winning Canadian journalist Chantal Hébert will host a public talk titled Politics and Democracy in the Fake News era, at a special event Feb. 13 at the Kelowna Community Theatre, starting at 7 p.m.

Hébert, a political columnist with the Toronto Star, will discuss how fake news affects today’s politics and even the entire democratic system. The event is presented by the Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences’ Distinguished Speaker Series.

Hébert, who received an honorary degree from UBC’s Vancouver campus last spring, is an officer of the Order of Canada. She began covering politics in Ottawa for Radio-Canada, has served as parliamentary bureau chief for several news organizations, and is a weekly participant on the political panel At Issue on CBC’s The National, as well as several other political commentary broadcasts.

The Montreal-based journalist is a York University graduate and in 2006 she received the Hy Solomon award for excellence in journalism and public policy, as well as York University’s Pinnacle Achievement Bryden Alumni award.

Hébert’s second book, The Morning After, was published in September 2014. She has also won a gold National Magazine Award for her political column in L’actualité.

The ticketed event is free and open to the public, but online registration is required. A select number of tickets will be available Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. To register go to www.speakers.ok.ubc.ca.

