A reality real estate show, Sellers Market, is looking for homeowners and real estate agents that would like to participate. (Submitted photo)

Reality show filming in South Okanagan is looking for participants

A real estate reality show is looking for homeowners and realtors to participate

A real estate show is planning to film in the Penticton area and are looking for homeowners and realtors to participate.

Visland Media announced that they are planning to shoot ten episodes of Seller’s Market, which follows four realtors as they compete to win a listing.

“Right now we are looking for homeowners in the Penticton area who are looking to sell their home in the next six to nine months. The show features properties ranging from entry level condos to multimillion dollar mansions. Anyone who is interested should get in touch with us regardless of the type of home they own,” said executive producer Alex Miller.

After walking viewers through the house, realtors have just 10 minutes to convince the homeowner that they are the best realtor for the job. One realtor goes home with the listing — and the potential to earn a commission on the sale — and the other three go home empty-handed. Through this series, viewers learn insider tips on what makes a property unique from the eyes of the experts and get an inside look into the reality of real estate.

According to the show’s creator Darryl Reuter, a realtor himself, filming a season in Penticton is a “no brainer.”

“The area has so much to offer and we are really excited to share that with our audience,” he said.

The show will begin filming as soon as this spring and will air in early 2019 on their website SellersMarket.tv.

Those interested in applying to appear on the show should contact Visland casting producer at Jennifer@Vislandmedia.com.

