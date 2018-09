Police and ambulance responded to a two-vehicle collision on 33rd Street and 39th Avenue.

Police and ambulance responded to a two-vehicle collision on 33rd Street and 39th Avenue Wednesday at around 11 a.m.

The crash happened in the northbound lane, which is closed while crews cleaned up the debris. The closure impacted the Prestige Vernon Lodge.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was still attending the scene at 11:30 a.m.

More detail as they are confirmed.