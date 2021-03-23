BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue responded to a third burn pile call in 24 hours Wednesday, March 17, just before 4 p.m. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue responded to a third burn pile call in 24 hours Wednesday, March 17, just before 4 p.m. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Recent grass fires around Vernon spark reminder about open burns

Fines for not complying with RDNO burn bylaw can range from $50-2K

It’s only the start of spring and the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department has already put out around seven grass fires in the past week, many of which started from a burn pile.

Now, the department is reminding the public of the rules for open burning.

Open burning is allowed with a valid permit within Electoral Areas B and C’s fire protection areas between Halloween and April 30.

“The grass in our area is dry right now,” Fire Chief Bill Wacey said.” Open-air fires must be supervised at all times until the fire is extinguished. Do not turn your back, even for a moment, as the wind can pick-up suddenly and cause the fire to spread.”

Ahead of burning, residents must check for fire bans or restrictions and ensure permits are valid.

Residents must ensure burn piles are less than two metres high, three metres wide and more than 10 metres away from anything from structures to vegetation.

Burning materials such as stumps, trunks, branches and prunings must be from the property and must be dried for a minimum of 180 days before burning. Compostable materials such as leaves and weeds are prohibited.

A competent supervisor must be on-site at all times with water and extinguishing equipment.

The venting index must register at 55 (Good) or higher. This index is updated each morning and afternoon, so use the most up-to-date information. The venting index is based on whether current atmospheric turbulence and low-wind conditions help with the quick dispersal of smoke — this will keep the smoke off the ground and away from the neighbours.

“We repeatedly respond to calls where burning is happening while the venting index is lower than 55, which is prohibited by law,” Wacey said. “Do not assume that since it’s a clear sunny day that the venting index allows for burning. The day’s weather is not a good indicator of the venting.”

Open burning is an effective FireSmart action that can reduce a wildfire’s impact by burning fuels in a controlled setting. Another option is taking accepted yard and garden waste to the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility.

Fines for not complying with the bylaw can range from $50 to $2,000.

READ MORE: WATCH: Potentially explosive grass fire snuffed near Vernon substation

READ MORE: City to donate $5K to Vernon Elks

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday
Next story
40 new COVID-19 cases identified as Interior Health celebrates downward trend

Just Posted

The City of Enderby is continuing its curbside spring pruning and garden waste collection program in 2021. (Pixabay photo)
Curbside garden waste collection program to continue in Enderby

The spring waste pick-up program is expected to return in April

BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue responded to a third burn pile call in 24 hours Wednesday, March 17, just before 4 p.m. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Recent grass fires around Vernon spark reminder about open burns

Fines for not complying with RDNO burn bylaw can range from $50-2K

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. That day, seniors 83 years or older started booking appointments. A daughter was seen receiving her shot alongside her 101-year-old mother. For them, this was a long time coming. Some said Tuesday represented, “the beginning of the end.” (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
40 new COVID-19 cases identified as Interior Health celebrates downward trend

IH thanks the public following a noticeable drop in daily case counts

Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In movie theatre had a billboard vandalized on its property with a very loving message Monday, March 22, 2021. (Facebook photo)
Billboard vandal comes on a little too strong, says Enderby theatre

Starlight Drive-in staff had to clean up after a vandal wrote a large love message on private property

The Vernon Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks will kick off their 20-game B.C. Hockey League season Friday, April 2, at Kal Tire Place. Both teams and the West Kelowna Warriors will play their games in the Vernon pod. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
B.C. Hockey League faces off April 2

Vernon Vipers will play Salmon Arm Silverbacks; West Kelowna Warriors other team in Vernon hub for 20-game schedule

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

(File photo by Advocate staff)
Kamloops RCMP search for super-spreader rave organizer

Police were called to a gathering of about 200 people camping up Tranquille-Criss Creek Road

Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Pentictonites had been hearing explosions around the Canadian Tire leading up to Tuesday’s explosion. (Facebook photo)
Penticton man behind mystery bombs arrested, released

The 50-year-old man said he had no intention to harm anyone

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

The Florentine long-term care home in Merritt. (Assisted Living Centre photo)
Unmet care standards spark leadership overhaul at Merritt care home: Interior Health

‘We have and will continue to put the care and safety of seniors first before any other consideration’

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Most Read