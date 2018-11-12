Recognition for Mazu website founder Janice Taylor

Kelowna woman awarded alumni of distinction honour by Campion College

  Nov. 12, 2018
The founder and CEO of Mazu, a Kelowna-based family social media, messaging and content platform, will be honoured at the Campion College 11th annual Alumni of Distinction Awards.

Janice Taylor along with fellow college alumni Annette Revet will be presented with the award recognition at the awards banquet planned for Nov. 15. at the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina, Sask.

“These women represent what it means to be in service of others, truly working to make the world a better place,” said Sami Helewa, president of Campion College.

“Their contributions to their communities have made a huge difference and it is an honour to call them alumni of our college.”

Taylor, who graduated from the institution in 2000, settled with her family in Kelowna years ago but retains a special place in her heart for her Saskatchewan roots.

“As a child who was born and raised by a single mom in Regina, I cannot tell you how important this is to me and how grateful I am. I have won a few awards over the years since I have left Regina, but this one just hits home for me,” Taylor said.

Taylor already plans to return to Regina to work with some of the current university students in the coming months to promote positive digital citizenship and spread the LoveaMillion campaign, an initiative Mazu and local community partners have started in Kelowna.

The campaign’s goal is to go global with the intention of saving a million kids from online spaces that are damaging while teaching them to contribute positively online.

Annette Revet, executive vice-president, governance and strategy, at Conexus Credit Union, has been a member of SaskEnergy’s board of directors since 2016.


