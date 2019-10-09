Record entries for Armstrong grilled cheese event

Five local restaurants participating to see who makes best professional grilled cheese sandwich

A record number of restaurants are competing for bragging rights in Armstrong this year ahead of the seventh annual Cheese! It’s A Natural event on Saturday, Nov 2.

Five restaurants have put together an amazing selection of grilled cheese sandwiches and each of them hopes theirs will be the “2019 People’s Choice” winner.

The Brown Derby Café is defending their 2018 “People’s Choice” win with “La Morte Par Le Fromage Formidable.”

Country Bakery (inside Askew’s Foods) is entering for the first time with its “Okanagan Harvest” sandwich, along with Fairways Bistro “Ooey Gooey Turkey Dinner” sandwich and the Station Diner “Nacho Daddy” sandwich.

The Wild Oak Café took the 2018 media tour win with the “OMG aka Oh My Gourd” and this year hopes to take that honour again with the “Italian Stallion.”

READ MORE: And the winner is…

A top-secret judging panel will visit each of the participating restaurants prior to the announcement of the “Grilled Cheese King or Queen” on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Hassen Arena. But don’t wait to see what the judging panel thinks, get out and taste each of these then vote for your favourite.

READ MORE: Say cheese in Armstrong

“The winner of the Professional Grilled Cheese Competition ‘People’s Choice’ gets an engraved plaque for their wall to display for the year along with bragging rights,” said Patti Ferguson, festival volunteer.

Think you are the “big cheese?” Don’t miss the amateur “Cheese ball” and “Grilled Cheese” competitions. Amateur cheese ball entries will be accepted from 10-11 a.m. with judging at 11 a.m. The amateur grilled cheese competition will begin at 1 p.m. Winners of both the amateur and “Great Grilled Cheese Restaurant Challenge” will be crowned ‘The Big Cheese” at 2:30 p.m. with bragging rights for an entire year.

This event is made possible by BC Dairy Farmers, Dairy Farmers of Canada and VantageOne Credit Union in addition to the volunteers and slow food producers.

For more information check out the Armstrong Spallumcheen Facebook page under events or call the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre 250-546-8155.

