Record snowfall year at SilverStar

Vernon ski hill has cumulative base of more than 630 cms of snow

SilverStar Mountain Resort has recorded its largest snowfall in 68 years.

The North Okanagan ski resort has been inundated with locals and guests around Canada visiting to take advantage of its record-breaking snowfall since it took measurements in 1950.

“There is no doubt this has been a very special season.” said resort media and marketing manager Oscar Gordon.

“You can barely see the tops of light posts and street signs poking out of glacial snowbanks.”

According to its website, the resort has an alpine snow base of 266 centimetres, 209 cm in the village and a cumulative base of 637 cm.

The second greatest snowfall at SilverStar Mountain Resort was recorded in March 1974 at 274cm.

The resort boasts 133 ski runs with 100 per cent natural snow and is located under 55 minutes from Kelowna International Airport.

(Video and photos courtesy of SilverStar Mountain Resort)