Records tumble as B.C. heat wave spreads, hitting 40 C

During British Columbia’s heat dome in 2021, Nasrin Moshiri had to resort to putting the children in her daycare in the bathtub to stay cool.

This week, she’s taking them to the beach.

“I take the children to Stanley Park or go to the water, that’s how we stay cool,” said Moshiri, whose eyes were glued to four children nearby at Vancouver’s English Bay beach.

Moshiri said she spent her weekend with her friends picnicking under the shade at Vancouver’s Spanish Banks Beach.

Temperature records have been tumbling across B.C. since the arrival of a heat wave that began on the south coast on Sunday, with temperatures in some parts pushing beyond 40 C, but officials are not expecting a repeat of the deadly heat dome.

Nevertheless, health authorities and local and provincial governments are urging caution before temperatures are expected to ease Friday.

The sweltering heat has now prompted warnings or special weather statements across southern and central B.C. and into southern Alberta.

Environment Canada says temperatures in several areas, from the Boundary and Okanagan to parts of the North Thompson and Kootenay were expected to see highs of 39 C on Monday.

By 4 p.m. Monday at least 12 daily heat records had fallen across B.C., surpassing the eight that fell Sunday.

The 40 C benchmark was also broken for the first time in Canada this year, with the mercury hitting 40.5 C near Lytton in the southern Interior and 40.1 C at Lillooet in the Fraser Valley on Monday afternoon.

While most parts of B.C. weren’t forecast to get that hot, the weather office said that with humidity, many areas could feel like they were nudging 38 or 39 C.