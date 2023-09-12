Recreation facility fees expected to climb for non-Vernon residents

It’s likely going to be a lot cheaper for Vernonites to take a splash in the pool or lace up at the rink, compared to those outside of the city.
A report was put forth to council Monday, Sept. 11, with regards to the tiered pricing for the new Recreation Services program and facilities in the city.
Vernon residents will receive a discounted rate for all recreation programs and non-Vernon residents will pay an additional fee to gain equal access.
More discussion and details on the program will be provided at upcoming council meetings.
Odds and ends
The Lakeview wading pool project is coming along great, according to Stan Mitchell, manager of recreation services, and should be ready for summer of 2024.
A motion for adding two parks to the bylaw for banning temporary overnight shelters in parks was passed. Becker Park and Lakeview Park now will no longer allow overnight parking. The change comes after numerous complaints about sheltering and fires within Becker Park have been reported over the past two years.
A motion for the progress on the mural maintenance will be discussed for the next council meeting.
Full meeting and minutes can be found at vernon.ca/government-services/mayor-council. The next council meeting is Monday, Sept. 25.
