Recreation facility fees expected to climb for non-Vernon residents

Discounted rate for city residents, who are footing bill new Recreation Services program

It’s likely going to be a lot cheaper for Vernonites to take a splash in the pool or lace up at the rink, compared to those outside of the city.

A report was put forth to council Monday, Sept. 11, with regards to the tiered pricing for the new Recreation Services program and facilities in the city.

READ MORE: Vernon declines meeting, grant from partners over recreation services

Vernon residents will receive a discounted rate for all recreation programs and non-Vernon residents will pay an additional fee to gain equal access.

More discussion and details on the program will be provided at upcoming council meetings.

Odds and ends

The Lakeview wading pool project is coming along great, according to Stan Mitchell, manager of recreation services, and should be ready for summer of 2024.

A motion for adding two parks to the bylaw for banning temporary overnight shelters in parks was passed. Becker Park and Lakeview Park now will no longer allow overnight parking. The change comes after numerous complaints about sheltering and fires within Becker Park have been reported over the past two years.

A motion for the progress on the mural maintenance will be discussed for the next council meeting.

Full meeting and minutes can be found at vernon.ca/government-services/mayor-council. The next council meeting is Monday, Sept. 25.

READ MORE: More public input sought for Vernon Active Living Centre

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictThings to doVernon