The temporary location for the facility is located in the 3800 block of 31 Street

The temporary Recreation Vehicle Sani-Dump, located in the 3800 Block of 31 Street, is now open to the public.

Users are advised that they must access the site from the southern entrance.

The temporary relocation of the facility was necessary to accommodate the construction of the 30th Street Road and Utility project scheduled to begin later this year.

Related: Vernon Sani-Dump to be relocated

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.