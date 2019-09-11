Red balloons spotted around Vernon a nod to IT?

With all of this rain, you may be thinking it’s prime time to build a paper boat and send it out for a float.

But a few people in Vernon have spotted some signs that suggest it’s best to stay indoors and hang up the yellow slicker for a later day.

via GIPHY

Red balloons have been spotted around town. One was tied to a chain link fence, light posts and even a storm drain.

Some on the Vernon Rant and Rave community Facebook page said maybe the balloons are in place to direct traffic to a birthday party, but others are more skeptical.

And for good reason.

via GIPHY

Pennywise the Dancing Clown, the horrifying Stephen King monster portrayed in IT, uses red balloons to lure children into the sewer and ultimately, to their demise.

The film adaptation of the Stephen King book of the same title broke records becoming the highest-grossing horror movie of all time with sales of $700 million during its run. The second place highest-grossing horror flick? IT Chapter Two. The second installment, which takes place 27 years after the first, brought in more than $90 million over its opening weekend.

IT Chapter Two is now playing at the Galaxy Cinemas in Vernon.

READ MORE: Photos: Cop takes time to kick ball around with Vernon kids

READ MORE: Westwold Elementary enrolls minimum six kids needed to stay open

READ MORE: Indigenous two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Just Posted

Westwold elementary enrolls minimum six kids needed to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

Enderby mayor calls on Ottawa after alleged ISIS supporter’s release

‘We must do better,’ Mayor McCune

Vernon arts centre bursary deadline looms

Students in the area urged to apply for one of three $1,000 bursaries

Peachland beats out Armstrong for water conservation contest

Peachland declared 2019 Make Water Work Community Champions in fun contest with important undertone

Vernon Museum opens doors to future

Event digs into plans for a cultural centre

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo NDP Candidate Dock Currie asked to step down

Ready, aim, fire: Top-ranked skeet shooters coming to Okanagan for championships

The Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club will host the Western Championships in 2020

Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Miriam Tremblay is charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000

Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis plan to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

VIDEO: What passengers saw after B.C. plane hit flock of birds and was forced to land

737 aircraft hit birds shortly after take off from Abbotsford International Airport

Boundary-Similkameen MLA said B.C. can be leader on permanent daylight saving time

Overwhelming survey response from B.C. residents shows preference for permanent daylight saving time

55+ BC Games kicks off in Kelowna

Stage is set for the 2019 55+ BC Games to take over the streets, waters and fields of Kelowna

Most Read