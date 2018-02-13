Red Barn Weddings hosts singles mingle

Red Barn Weddings speed dating events run at Lone Pine Ranch in April

Red Barn Weddings holds speed dating events in April. (Kevin Trowbridge Photography)

Valentines Day is just around the corner, which can only mean one thing: it’s currently the season of love.

“Whether you’re 35, 45, 55, 65, or even 70+, it’s not too late find love in the Okanagan,” said Dee Cristante, facility director of Red Barn Weddings.

Red Barn Wedding is creating a unique opportunity in April where singles can meet the old fashion way: in person.

“Intimate gatherings of 12 ladies and 12 gents will be selected to participate in an early evening of fun that will include a welcome mixer, speed dating game and the grand finale hitch, a contest created in hopes of connecting a couple that will actually get hitched,” Cristante said.

Seating selections are based on specific age groups, ranging in age from 35-45, 45-55 and 55+.

Speed dating for the age 35-45 category is April 7, 7-9 p.m.; ages 45-55 is April 14, 7-9 p.m. and 55+ is April 21, 7-9 p.m.

To RSVP, send your name, event date request, contact information and photo to Cristante at detaildee@gmail.com. Cost is $25 plus taxes and gratuity.

For more information, visit redbarnweddings.ca.

