Red Barn Weddings hosts singles mingle

Valentines Day is just around the corner, which can only mean one thing: it’s currently the season of love.

“Whether you’re 35, 45, 55, 65, or even 70+, it’s not too late find love in the Okanagan,” said Dee Cristante, facility director of Red Barn Weddings.

Red Barn Wedding is creating a unique opportunity in April where singles can meet the old fashion way: in person.

“Intimate gatherings of 12 ladies and 12 gents will be selected to participate in an early evening of fun that will include a welcome mixer, speed dating game and the grand finale hitch, a contest created in hopes of connecting a couple that will actually get hitched,” Cristante said.

Seating selections are based on specific age groups, ranging in age from 35-45, 45-55 and 55+.

Speed dating for the age 35-45 category is April 7, 7-9 p.m.; ages 45-55 is April 14, 7-9 p.m. and 55+ is April 21, 7-9 p.m.

To RSVP, send your name, event date request, contact information and photo to Cristante at detaildee@gmail.com. Cost is $25 plus taxes and gratuity.

For more information, visit redbarnweddings.ca.

