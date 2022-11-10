Recreation services director Doug Ross gives guests at a pop-up information booth the facts about Vernon's proposed Active Living Centre Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Referendum passes, Vernon recreation director retires

Doug Ross won’t be on staff to see the new facility be built after years of advocating for it

After years of advocating for a new pool, Vernon’s Doug Ross won’t be on staff to see the new facility come to fruition.

The six-figure director of recreation services is retiring.

Ross, who has worked for the city for more than 40 years, has overseen the aging recreation centre and the many programs provided by the city for youth and adults.

For the last several years, Ross was instrumental in sharing in the inefficiencies of the current pool with media tours involving city council.

His success in outlying the need for a new facility resulted in the approval of a $121 million referendum for the development of a new Active Living Centre.

A majority of Vernon voters approved the borrowing referendum for the facility, which will include a 50-metre pool, leisure pool, hot tubs, steam room and sauna, fitness gym, double gymnasium and walking/running track.

The new facility will be located in the recently approved Kin Race Track Athletic Park and is anticipated to take four years to complete and is scheduled to open in the fall of 2026.

The city is looking to hire a new director of recreation services during that time, with the closing date for applications on Dec. 1.

The position pays $142,938.84 – $168,163.34.

