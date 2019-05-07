Regional District of Central Okanagan welcomes new app

MY Waste App will no longer be available, the district is asking residents to download Recycle Coach

If you’re one of the over 16 thousand Central Okanagan users of the MY Waste App on smartphones or tablets, be advised. The app you’ve come to rely on for handy personalized waste collection info, recycling tips and more is being replaced with an identical app – called Recycle Coach.

Due to changes to Apples App Store guidelines, multiple apps in the same app store offering the same functionality are no longer allowed. As a result, the My Waste App will be discontinued and will not be available for download on iOS/Android stores as of June 14. Recycle Coach is from the same company, Municipal Media Inc.

If you currently use the My Waste App, download Recycle Coach instead and delete the My Waste App. You will continue to receive the exact same information you always have. Recycle Coach offers the same features as My-Waste, including:

  • · Personalized curbside collection and events calendars
  • · Collection reminders and real-time updates on service disruptions
  • · Disposal information for 10,000+ items with the “What goes where?” search tool
  • · The problem-reporting tool, equipped with geolocation, to notify municipal customer services about issues like missed collections

In the coming weeks, My-Waste users can expect special messaging with their collection reminders notifying them to download Recycle Coach. If you receive reminders and notifications via email, you will not experience any change, other than seeing a change in branding to Recycle Coach.

For more information or to download the Recycle Coach app, visit iTunes or Google Play.

