Regional District of North Okanagan parks plan open house sees crowd

The Regional District of North Okanagan had the second public consultation event yesterday at BX Fire Hall to gather feedback for the upcoming Electoral Areas B and C Parks Master Plan.

“We had more residents attend then expected,” said Keith Pinkoski, parks manager. “You can tell that people are passionate about the future of parks in the area and their insight and feedback is certainly going to be valuable going into creating the final plan.”

Some of the top areas of discussion were aimed towards the addition of natural parks for children to be active in nature, educational components and improved surfacing throughout some of the parks. The RDNO will be taking all feedback received into consideration while going into the development phase of the Parks Master Plan, and encourages all residents and users to participate in the public consultation process.

Residents are invited to join us at the final information session, where they will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback on Electoral Areas B and C local parks. The final session is at Mutrie Dog Park Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 4-7 p.m.

Residents unable to attend the booths are encouraged to provide feedback through an online survey available to at www.rdno.ca/parksurvey until Oct. 12. The planning process for this project will continue through the end of 2018, with a target timeline for adoption of the final master plan in early 2019.

