Regional District of North Okanagan general manager of planning Rob Smailes was given an honour of individual achievement by the Planning Institute of B.C. (PIBC - photo)

Regional District of North Okanagan planner recognized

Rob Smailes awarded individual achievement honour from PIBC

Rob Smailes has been recognized for his work with the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO).

Smailes, RDNO’s general manager of planning and building, was presented with an award of Individual Achievement – Distinguished Professional Contribution by the Planning Institute of B.C., the professional association of planners in British Columbia and the Yukon.

READ ALSO: "This is a huge issue:" ALC changes will affect North Okanagan farms

The award honours professional excellence in the field of planning across B.C. and the Yukon. As the recipient of an Individual Achievement award, Smailes was recognized for the impact of his work and “personal commitment to planning,” as stated on the PIBC website.

“The award confirms what we already knew to be true – we hire the top people in their fields and have a staff of experts that are committed to their communities,” said RDNO board chairperson Kevin Acton. “This award’s well deserved and we are lucky to have Rob on our team.”

The RDNO board recognized Smailes at the May 22 regular meeting.


