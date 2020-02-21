Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen adopts 2020 budget

$57.9 million budget is 11.2 per cent higher than last year’s amount

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has adopted its budget for 2020.

The budget of $57.9 million was given third reading and adoption at the regional district board meeting on Feb. 20.

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen budget nearly $58 million

This year’s budget has an increase of $5.8 million or 11.2 per cent from the previous year’s budget.

The budget was given first reading on Jan. 9 and since that time, information about the budget, as well as Powerpoint presentations, have been posted by the regional district.

budget

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen adopts 2020 budget

