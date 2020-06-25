Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen plans for Phase Three of reopening

Board chair urges visitors to respect provincial directives to slow spread of COVID-19

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is taking steps to welcome visitors back to the region as part of the provincial government’s restart plan

According the province, Phase Three of the plan includes the safe and respectful return of travel and tourism.

“The reopening plan is a vital part of recovery efforts for businesses,” said Karla Kozakevich, chair of the regional district.

“While we welcome travellers from across B.C. and other provinces, we’re reminding everyone to continue following provincial health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

These guidelines include practicing good hygiene including frequent hand washing and cleaning, maintaining a safe physical distance and staying home for those who feel unwell.

Provincial guidelines advise all travellers within B.C. to be respectful of the communities they visit by spending time in small groups and open spaces.

Anyone who is sick or develops symptoms should self-isolate immediately and contact 811 for guidance and testing.

More updates will be available on the regional district’s website at www.rdos.bc.ca

