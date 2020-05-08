The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has provided sand, sandbags and instructional videos for Faulder residents affected by regional flooding. (Photo courtesy of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen)

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen provides sand and sandbags to combat localized flooding in Faulder

Instructional videos provided on COVID-19 sandbagging procedure

RDOS EOC Sandbagging and COVID-19 Precautions VideoThe Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre is working with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and AIM Roads to monitor localized flooding in Faulder.

The regional district has issued a news release and videos about the flooding.

READ ALSO: Faulder/Meadow Valley receives FireSmart designation

READ ALSO: Flooding danger reduced in Faulder

The flooding was first reported to the regional district on Monday, May 4.

The regional district rapidly deployed sand and sandbags to the community to support property owners with protecting their property.

Sand and sandbags are available at the Faulder Sandbag Centre, at the intersection of Fish Lake Road and Kettle Place, in Electoral Area F.

In British Columbia, property owners are responsible for taking the necessary steps to protect their property from flooding, while government emergency programs focus on broader flood response measures.

The regional district has developed a COVID-19 sandbagging procedure video to help residents prepare for the freshet while maintaining physical distancing.

Property owners should be familiar with their terrain and waterways.

Property owners who have flooding, who lose access or feel unsafe are asked to cal 911.

The regional district can provide emergency support services for those who are required to leave during an evacuation order.

Please follow provincial directives to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Two sandbagging videos are available through the regional district. The videos are RDOS EOC Sandbagging and COVID-19 Precautions Video and RDOS EOC Sandbagging How To Video.

