The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has isolated much of its computer network following a ransomware attempt in August, 2020. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen works to address ransomware attack

Internet and email taken offline following attempted attack on Aug. 11

An attempted ransomware attack earlier this month has the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen working to secure its computer systems.

Danny Francisco, information services manager at the regional district, said the ransomware attempt was discovered on Aug. 11. Cyber security experts have been brought in to help remove this type of computer virus, which typically blocks access to files until a ransom is paid.

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen cuts two positions

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen pays nearly $8 million in wages

The regional district is working with limited access to its internal system network and email services. As a result, vendor payments and automatic withdrawals may be delayed.

In addition, staff isolated the computer network and took email, internet and other services offline.

“Our team has been focussed on getting operations up and running,” Francisco said.

Bill Newell, chief administrative officer of the regional district, said the attempted attack was caught by the system’s firewall and did not result in stolen data. However, the investigation is necessary to ensure malware or ransomware has not been installed.

The regional district is continuing to operate with limited access to its system as a result of the attempted attack.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Computers and Electronics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton residents under evacuation alert urged to plan ahead
Next story
Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

Just Posted

Falkland firefighters assist with Pentiction blaze

Two firefighters and a water tender are in action on the Christie Mountain fire.

Anti-abortion sign vandalized again in Vernon

Pro-Life Society unsure if the sign can still be used

Cooler weather could help Christie Mountain wildfire

The blaze remains at 1,400 hectares on Thursday

Grass fire near Vernon DND grounds deemed suspicious by police

RCMP say one woman was apprehended near the scene, cause of fire still under investigation

Morning Start: The Olympics used to hold events in fine arts

Your morning start for Thursday, August 20, 2020

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

New benefits for recovery and caretakers also announced

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen works to address ransomware attack

Internet and email taken offline following attempted attack on Aug. 11

Penticton residents under evacuation alert urged to plan ahead

ESS provides the provincial government with your contact information in case of an evacuation order

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

One person killed in stolen truck, pulling stolen canoes, on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Cold Garden brewed up 1,800, 375-millilitre bottles

Okanagan Conservative MP downplays push for fall federal election

But Dan Albas says frustration with scandal-plagued Liberals is growing

Most Read