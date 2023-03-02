Regional district switch for North Westside residents still up in the air

Residents living on the north westside of Okanagan Lake are still waiting to find out if they can switch regional districts.

The North Westside Governance and Services Study, presented to the Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) in 2022, found that the majority of respondents felt they don’t receive a sufficient range of services or good value for taxes paid to the RDCO.

Residents stated felt they would be better served if they were part of the Regional District North Okanagan (RDNO).

In December last year, RDCO Board Chair Loyal Wooldridge wrote to the ministry of municipal affairs asking for guidance on the next steps regarding the study. The ministry responded to that letter last month.

“Since RDCO has several activities underway in the community to address issues identified in the study, the board may wish to consider timing and sequencing of the board’s activities and a subsequent request for a regional district boundary review study” wrote Karen Lynch, director of governance structures.

Lynch’s letter also noted the proposed regional district boundary review study is also contingent on the active participation of the RDNO.

“It is our understanding that RDCO is creating an Electoral Area Directors Committee. This action is encouraging, and the new committee should be given sufficient time to be implemented and adapted as necessary. “

The letter pointed out that following its Jan.18 board meeting, the RDNO suggested an internal study on potential impacts to their existing services first before committing to any further action.

