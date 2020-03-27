Pop-up shop hosts virtual reading series with Okanagan writers

Webinar series to donate portion of the proceeds to local arts non-profits

As self-isolation becomes commonplace, book lovers suddenly have ample reading time. Starting Tuesday they’ll also have the chance to join an interactive virtual reading series with nearly a dozen Okanagan writers.

Hosted by Read Local Okanagan – a pop-up bookshop featuring 52 books and 24 writers from the valley – the webinar series gives guests the chance to interact with writers via chat questions, polling, and a live Q&A session at the end of each reading.

“Readings, and art in general, can be such a balm during tough times, so we thought hosting a literary reading series online would be a way we could help uplift and connect our community in the only way we can right now,” says Natalie Appleton, writer and founder of Read Local Okanagan.

“We’re so excited about the lineup of writers and the chance to support arts organizations that support us as writers.”

A portion of the proceeds will go towards a handful of non-profit arts initiatives in the Okanagan, including Kelowna Friends of Library and the Caetani Cultural Centre.

The lineup for the webinar series is as follows:

March 31

Writers: Alix Hawley (All True, Not a Lie in It, My Name is a Knife) Shelley Wood (The Quintland Sisters), and Francie Greenslade (Shelter).

Theme: Survival

Non-profit to benefit: Kelowna Friends of the Library

April 2

Writers: Renowned poets John Lent (A Matins Flywheel) and Sharon Thesen (The Receiver).

Theme: TBA

Non-profit: TBA

April 7

Writers: Patti Shales Lefkos (Nepal One Day at a Time), Natalie Appleton (I Have Something to Tell You) and Michelle Doege (Wherever I Find Myself).

Theme: Travel

Non-profit: Caetani Cultural Centre

April 9

Writers: Adam Lewis Schroeder (All Day Breakfast), Corrina Chong (Belinda’s Rings), and Sean Johnston (Listen all You Bullets).

Theme: Deception

Non-profit: Penticton & Area Access Centre

The cost is $10 for all four readings. Those interested can register for the series here.

Read Local Okanagan appears at festivals and the Vernon Farmers’ Market and carries more than 50 new and out-of-print titles across fiction, poetry and memir genres. More information can be found on Read Local’s Facebook page.

READ MORE: Bookland Vernon closure ‘long overdue,’ president says

READ MORE: Vernon ‘larger than life’ businessman dies in sleep

Brendan Shykora

BooksCoronavirus