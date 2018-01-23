Contributed Michael Huber and Sandy McAfee perform during last year’s Okanagan Singer-songwriter competition. Huber won the competition.

Registration opens for Okanagan Singer-Songwriter competition

Lake Country - The seventh annual competition auditions are held around the Okanagan

Stretch those vocal chords because registration is open for the seventh annual Okanagan Singer-Songwriter competition.

The non-profit event—formerly known as the Lake Country Open Mic Has Talent competition— is meant to spotlight an original songwriter. Three winners will receive professional studio recording time, and the winner will be given numerous opportunities to perform throughout the Okanagan.

“I am a high-school math/science teacher and have a huge passion for songwriting and performing myself but, even more so, I really enjoy helping musicians spotlight their talent,” said founder Jennifer Boal. “I’ve been organizing this competition for many years now and they have been thrilling, not only for the musicians but for our community as well,”

The competition has been growing every year, receiving additional sponsorships from the Lake Country Arts and Cultural Events Society and TD Bank.

“Our past musicians have gone on to perform through West Kelowna’s Music in the Park, Kelowna’s Parks Alive and the Lake Country Coffeehouse, Marmalade Cafe, Lake Country’s LIVE in Lake Country, ArtWalk, Vernon’s Sunshine Festival, and Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition,” said Boal.

This year, a new performance opportunity has opened through the Penticton Ribfest.

Finalists will also be provided with songwriting workshops that are open to the public which is new this year, said Boal.

Her hope for this year is to “continue to have more musicians and more people at the finals.”

The connections that are built between musicians and contacts are astonishing sometimes, she said.

Audition dates are scheduled throughout February in Lake Country, Vernon, Kelowna and possibly Vernon. Boal recommends pre-scheduling an audition through the website lakecountryopenmic.ca due to the high number of participants.

Find the Okanagan Music Group online and visit the Facebook page to find out more event details. Registration is open until March 8.

Finals will be held at Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre April 7.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Your Jan. 23 Morning Brief
Next story
Outdoor school to start registration

Just Posted

Police investigating early evening robbery in Vernon

Suspect allegedly produced a knife and bound the employee’s hands and feet with packing tape

Vernon task force to address climate change

Local impact guidance sought by Vernon council

City unveils plan for new Landing park

Park to be located along several properties on Lakeshore Road

Registration opens for Okanagan Singer-Songwriter competition

Lake Country - The seventh annual competition auditions are held around the Okanagan

City gives third reading to marijuana dispensary bylaw

Public hearing in Vernon draws more than 70 people

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close, union says

Locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Richmond and Mission slated to shut

Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from B.C. adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

‘Miraculous that nobody was killed’

Tanker full of aviation fuel involved in Highway 3 crash

Vancouver Islanders ponder need for tsunami siren song

Alarm sounds in Port Alberni but not at the DND base in Esquimalt

Babcock, Goyette and Smyth honoured at Order of Hockey in Canada

Mike Babcock, from Saskatoon, guided the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008

Flying squirrel touches down inside Salmon Arm home

Rodent jumps around residence before homeowers encourage it back outdoors

Coldstream modular home debate still unresolved

Spraggs still waiting for an answer

Okanagan Rawsome nominated for Best Small Business BC award

When Afke Zonderland set out to fill what she saw as “a… Continue reading

Most Read