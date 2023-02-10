Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested a man for violating his release conditions two weeks after being out of custody on bail. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested a man for violating his release conditions two weeks after being out of custody on bail. (Black Press file photo)

Release conditions violation lands Vernon man back in custody

Man had been out two weeks when RCMP spotted him breaking his release orders

Well that didn’t last long.

A Vernon man recently arrested and charged with drug trafficking offences, then released on bail, is back in custody after being arrested by RCMP officers in Vernon on Wednesday.

In the evening hours of Wednesday, Feb. 8, officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP observed the man – who had been released on bail on Jan. 25 – out in the community and in violation of his release conditions.

The man was arrested without incident and during the course of the investigation, a quantity of suspected methamphetamines, cocaine, and fentanyl was seized by police.

David Lee MacIntosh, 31, is facing several new charges including failing to comply with a release order, driving while prohibited, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Following an initial court appearance on Feb. 8, MacIntosh was remanded into custody until his next appearance on Feb. 15.

