Pope Francis holds a candle as he presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, April 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Religious superiors to get training on nun sexual abuse cases

There has been a louder cry for action in recent months

The head of the international umbrella group of nuns says religious sisters are increasingly speaking out about sexual and other forms of abuse by clergy and says their superiors must be better trained to understand the problem and respond.

Sister Carmen Sammut said Thursday that religious superiors must become more at ease speaking about abuse so that the sisters under their care are comfortable bringing cases to their attention. She said training courses are underway or planned.

Sammut spoke with reporters Thursday ahead of the triennial assembly next week of the International Union of Superiors General, the umbrella group of women religious superiors representing more than 450,000 religious sisters throughout the world.

She said the issue of abuse of nuns will be raised in unofficial sessions.

READ MORE: Vatican clarifies pope on issue of ‘sexual slavery’ of nuns

READ MORE: Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy but warm, chance of rain
Next story
Similkameen youth broadens her horizons on Zambia trip

Just Posted

Community Futures names new Export Advisor

MacLeod is an accredited family enterprise advisor and an experienced entrepreneur, innovator, business leader and CEO coach.

Bike Fest Begins

The North Okanagan Cycling Society is still looking for volunteers for this weekend.

7-Eleven evacuated after smoke billows from bathroom

Heater in bathroom caused smoke, scene now clear.

Scooter soccer returns to Vernon

The 16th annual B.C. Storm Power Soccer Tournament runs May 11 and 12 at Vernon Secondary School

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy but warm, chance of rain

Be sure to tag us in your weather photos on social media with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, or #yoursalmonarm.

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

IIO say police shot man, woman at March 29 Whalley standoff

The Independent Investigation Office continues its investigation

West Kelowna moguls star recharges with brief off-season

Mackenzie Schwinghamer is looking to build off her succesful 2018/2019 season

Rockets make big moves at WHL draft

The Rockets originally held the 5th overall pick at the start of the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft

B.C. to run another test of national emergency alert system

Radios, TVs and compatible wireless devices will get shrill alert sound on May 8

Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Pets also weigh heavily into the financial decisions of their owners

Summerland quilter creates art using fabric

Barb Gillespie operates Cherry Tree Quilts

Art from the heart for Okanagan retirement centre residents

Volunteer Evelyne Turner is doing portraits of Haven Hill residents to share with families.

UPDATE: Dog missing after central Okanagan home destroyed by flames

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze in the Trader’s Cove area

Most Read