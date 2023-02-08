Remains found near Vernon are those of missing Kelowna man

Dillon Angle was reported missing Oct. 19, 2022 after his car was found abandoned in OK Landing

Human remains discovered near Vernon Jan. 25 have been identified as those of missing Kelowna man Dillon Angle, 32. (File photo)

Human remains found in Vernon’s Okanagan Landing area have positively been identified as those of a missing Kelowna man.

Dillon Angle, 32, had been reported missing Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, and his car had been found abandoned near Adventure Bay in Okanagan Landing.

A water search of Okanagan Lake in November of the Beachcomber Bay area turned up nothing.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report that what appeared to be human remains had been found near Adventure Bay on Jan. 25.

“The remains were removed and have been confirmed to be that of the missing Kelowna man,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

No criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means Angle came to his unexpected death.

Neither agency has additional information to release at this time.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has extended its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

READ MORE: Photo released of missing man’s car as Kelowna and Vernon RCMP continue search

READ MORE: Vernon Search and Rescue, police search Okanagan Lake for missing person

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathKelownaRCMPVernon