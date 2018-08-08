Remains of 31-year-old man found in West Kelowna identified

RCMP will not be releasing the name of the deceased, criminality is not suspected

Kelowna Mounties have contacted the family of the man whose remains were found in a West Kelowna ditch, but they have chosen to not release the name for the sake of privacy.

In a statement released Wednesday, Mounties said they still don’t believe that there was any “criminality” involved, though the case which is being referred to as a “sudden death” is still being investigated.

READ MORE: BODY FOUND DOWN EMBANKMENT

“The deceased has been identified as a 31-year-old Kelowna man. The man’s family have since been notified of his sudden passing,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

On Aug. 2 at 8:17 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a man down complaint, where a member of the general public spotted an individual laying approximately 200 metres down an embankment, from the intersection of Campbell Place and Campbell Road in West Kelowna. Emergency officials arrived on scene and confirmed that the individual was in fact deceased.

