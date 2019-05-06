Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

Police in Calgary believe they have found the bodies of a missing woman and toddler who were reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

The suspected remains of Jasmine Lovett, 25, and her 22-month-old daughter, Aliyah Sanderson, were found about 4 a.m. Monday in a heavily wooded part of Kananaskis Country, a wilderness area on the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains.

READ MORE: Mother, daughter missing: Calgary police say suspect may have burned evidence

“To protect the integrity of this investigation and future court proceedings, we are unable to release details about what lead to the discovery of the bodies,” police said in a news release.

They said officers rearrested a man they briefly took into custody two weeks ago, but are not identifying him until charges are laid. That was expected to happen later Monday or Tuesday.

Robert Leeming, 34, previously told media outlets that he was the one police questioned and that Lovett and the child lived in his southeast Calgary home.

He has said he is innocent.

Autopsies were to begin Monday, but the cause of death was not expected to be released.

Lovett and the girl were last seen April 16. Police said an online purchase from Lovett’s account was made two days later, but they don’t know if she’s the one who made it.

The pair were reported missing after they failed to show up for a family dinner.

“Our lives have been devastated and our hearts are heavy,” the Lovett family said in a statement released by police.

“We are trying to understand how this tragedy could have happened to our loved ones.”

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Three killed, one survives after plane crash near Smithers
Next story
Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Just Posted

Vernon fundraiser gives those with a learning disability a boost

Burger and Beverage Night at the Kal Sports Bar May 8 benefits Vernon Chapter of The Learning Disabilities Association of B.C.

Financial – and Vernon – institution leaving downtown

RBC has been located in downtown Vernon for more than 100 years but is moving come September

Fire crews battle small Peachland grass fire

Fire crews responded quickly to grass fire on McKinnon Road

Grants help communities prepare for wildfire

Wildfire risk reduction grants in Kamloops Fire Centre

South Okanagan sneaks into Wikileaks

Penticton a sour note in 1978 Trudeau tour

‘Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea:’ HBO jokes after ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup gaffe

A to-go cup, probably from Starbucks, was spotted on a table in one scene

Thousands of Canadian families could miss out on planned bump to child benefit

Feds plan to visit more than 500 Indigenous communities to get more people to take advantage of it

UPDATE: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

B.C. couple convicted of unlawfully confining quadriplegic man

Victim sought to hire woman for sex on New Year’s Day, 2018, but changed his mind

Royalty crowned at Summerland Blossom Pageant

Two-day event on weekend included speeches, talents and coronation ceremony

Should Judge Begbie statue be removed from B.C. courthouse square?

Two New Westminster councillors’ motion will be debated and voted on Monday at a council meeting

CMHA Vernon mixing it up for Mental Health Week

Block party, barbecue, live music, wine tastings and more planned during Mental Health Week

Peachland Pier grand opening scheduled

The grand opening ceremony will take place May 11

Most Read