Remembering the fallen at V.E. Day service in Kelowna

The May 8 ceremony has been held for more years than any legion member can remember

May 8 marks the end of the Second World War.

Once again the Kelowna Legion branch 26 hosted a V.E. Day ceremony at the Lakeview Memorial Cemetery.

Branch 26 President Cory Schieman explained the importance of the day.

“One of the things that the Royal Canadian Legion is charged with is remembering the fallen. So, on days like today… it’s just one of the types of events that we feel is necessary to bring awareness about the veteran community, the sacrifices Canadians have made in all the conflicts. V.E. Day, Flag Day marks a very important anniversary for Canadian military history.”

Students from School District 23 attended the service and participated by placing small Canadian flags at veterans’ graves.

“There’s a lot of veterans in Canada in a lot of different conflicts. These kids, these children will know people who are in the military, they’ll have family members, and that helps with the participation. It brings it closer to home so it means something to them, it’s not just something that they talk about from generations back.”

The ceremony included the singing of the national anthem, the playing of The Last Post, and a singing of God Save the King. An RCMP plane did a flyover near the end of the service.

Afterwards, attendees were invited to stay for a barbecue lunch.

