The Remembrance Day Ceremony at Kal Tire Place will not take place this year due to COVID-19. (Morning Star file photo)

The Remembrance Day Ceremony at Kal Tire Place will not take place this year due to COVID-19. (Morning Star file photo)

Remembrance Day closed to public in Vernon and Coldstream

Traditional events cannot take place under current health rules

Attendance at Remembrance Day ceremonies in Vernon and Coldstream will be by invitation only in 2020 due to COVID rules.

The Vernon event, which usually draws thousands to Kal Tire Place every Nov. 11, is going back outdoors this year.

“It will be at the Vernon Cenotaph and the public is not invited. It will be invitation only,” said Sandra Patterson, poppy chairperson of Vernon’s Royal Canadian Legion branch.

Patterson said poppy sales are also being scaled back. The Legion will not be using air cadets, sea cadets, Girl Guides, Brownies or Scouts and Cubs to help with the sales due to COVID. Poppy stands will be set up at various businesses throughout the North Okanagan which you can purchase and make donations into a tin. In Vernon, HSBC and London Drugs will also accept tap donations with that money staying in Vernon.

Coldstream is also closing its Remembrance Day ceremony to the public.

“Due to this unprecedented situation that is impacting us all, and to comply with the Provincial Health Orders for the health and safety of our community members and employees, the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Coldstream Cenotaph will be closed to the public for 2020,” chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel said in a release.

The District asks that those groups wishing to have a wreath placed at the Cenotaph contact the municipal office and bring in a wreath by Nov. 6. The wreaths will be placed on the morning of Nov. 11 by District staff, and a list of those that have dropped off wreaths will be posted at districtofcoldstream.ca.

The District is asking people to stay home for everybody’s safety but urge Coldstream residents to take a moment at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 to remember those who fought for our country. The usual post-ceremony gathering at the Coldstream Fire Hall is also cancelled this year due to health and safety reasons.

READ MORE: Second World War veteran celebates 100th birthday in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon veteran reaches 101 amid COVID-19 pandemic

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusRemembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 cases confirmed at two private Kelowna schools
Next story
COVID Alert app has ‘been a challenge,’ not suitable for B.C. yet: Dr. Henry

Just Posted

Spallumcheen's Lloyd Main stands behind his record-breaking 1,000 pound pumpkin at the weigh-in of the annual Pumpkin Growing contest, part of the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce's Harvest Pumpkin Festival Saturday, Oct. 17, at the IPE Grounds. (AS Chamber Photo)
1,000 lb pumpkin tips Armstrong scale

Spallumcheen’s Lloyd and Erma Main finish one-two with a pair of gourds totalling almost a ton

The Remembrance Day Ceremony at Kal Tire Place will not take place this year due to COVID-19. (Morning Star file photo)
Remembrance Day closed to public in Vernon and Coldstream

Traditional events cannot take place under current health rules

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Crime spree ends with foot race through downtown Vernon

Alberta man arrested after dining and dashing, crashing car into police cruisers

Vernon's 28 Street will be closed between 41 and 39 Avenues from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Black Press file photo)
Detour in effect on 31st Street in Vernon

Motorists to face small detour to avoid sanitary line work

Pringles.
Morning Start: The inventor of the Pringles can is now buried in one

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Aberdeen Hall and St. Joseph Catholic School have confirmed cases of COVID-19. (Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School - Facebook)
COVID-19 cases confirmed at two private Kelowna schools

Aberdeen Hall and St. Joseph Catholic School communities have been made aware

The voting station mimicked a real voting station in Nicole Choi’s classroom at Chilliwack middle school on Oct. 22, 2020, where students had to show their ID (student cards), be checked off a list, and mark a secret ballot behind a screen. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. students choose NDP majority in mock election

More than 90,000 youth took part in school-based election process

Crew transport bus at the Trans Mountain pipeline project work site in Burnaby, March 2020. (Trans Mountain)
Check your workplace COVID-19 safety plans, Dr. Henry urges

Masks in public spaces, distance in lunchrooms for winter

B.C.’s Court of Appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Judgment reserved in Surrey Six slayings appeals

Six men were killed in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007

FILE – A woman smokes a marijuana joint at a “Wake and Bake” legalized marijuana event in Toronto on October 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Home nurse visits could play big role in reducing cannabis use, smoking in young mothers

The program, dubbed the BC Healthy Connections Project, involves public health nursing home visits

Kelowna City Hall has been vandalized overnight. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna City Hall hit by anti-pandemic vandalism

Graffiti condemning the virus appears overnight on City Hall

The COVID Alert app is seen on an iPhone in Ottawa, on Friday, July 31, 2020. Newfoundland and Labrador has signed on to use a new smartphone app that notifies users when they have been in close contact with a someone infected with COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
COVID Alert app has ‘been a challenge,’ not suitable for B.C. yet: Dr. Henry

App is currently operational in eight provinces

Most Read