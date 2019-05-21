Regional district urges local gardeners to recycle gardening waste this planting season. (Photo - RDCO)

Reminder: recycle your plant pots

Plastic flowerpots and plant trays can all be recycled

  • May. 21, 2019 12:30 p.m.
  • News

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is calling on valley gardeners to recycle plastic flowerpots and plant trays when disposing of them.

Everything from large nursery flowerpots for shrubs and trees to small planting trays for annual bedding plants, perennials, vegetables and herbs can all be recycled.

Simply rinse or wipe out the dirt and put the plastics in your recycling cart.

These plastic pots and trays can also be taken to your nearest recycling depot.

READ MORE: More than 200 Okanagan kids set to take to the skies

“Most plastic packaging is accepted in the curbside recycling program, and these plastics from your plants are no different,” said Rae Stewart, regional waste reduction facilitator.

“Just ensure your garden pots or trays are cleaned of all dirt before you recycle them. As for those little tags that identify the plants, those need to go in the garbage, they are not part of the recycling program.”

Businesses such as nurseries, landscape design contractors and farmers with larger volumes can contact Cascades Recovery at 250-491-2242 to arrange for the recycling of their plastics.

For all your recycling inquiries, and to find out more about what else you can recycle, download the free Recycle Coach app (formerly called the My Waste app) at regionaldistrict.com/recyclecoach, check out the online recycling tool at regionaldistrict.com/recycle, or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.

READ MORE: Mayor Basran declares vegan week

Previous story
Familiar advocate now executive director at Vernon’s Upper Room Mission
Next story
South Okanagan cannabis dispensary operator that was raided is going to trial

Just Posted

Vernon Women’s Transition House responds to RCMP interrogation video of sexual assault victim

“When we saw the interview, we were heartbroken, frustrated, and furious because this was such an egregious handling of a really traumatic situation for a teenager.”

UPDATE: RCMP continue to investigate fatal crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

WildsafeBC comes to the Okanagan to reduce wildlife conflict

Bear activity on the Westside has been an issue in the past few weeks

Pesticide use in Vernon park prompts warning

Civilian goes out of his way to post caution signs

Familiar advocate now executive director at Vernon’s Upper Room Mission

Nicole Makohoniuk has been named to the position, bringing with her a wealth of experience

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Okanagan city to give out fines for sitting on sidewalk

Residents of Penticton will soon be fined for sitting or laying on sidewalks

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

BC Wildfire Service to send 267 firefighters to Alberta

Sufficient personnel, resources remain in B.C. to respond to any fire activity

Car crashes into semi-truck in West Kelowna

Highway 97 heading northbound by Boucherie Rd. closed

LETTER: Fletcher ‘blurs reality’ on B.C. union public construction

Bridge, highway projects awarded to companies, not unions

Most Read