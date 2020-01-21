Two-bedroom renters in Vernon paid an average of $1,075 per month in 2019 - up an even five per cent from the previous year, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. (File photo)

Rent in Vernon jumps 4.2 per cent in 2019

The increase is in line with province-wide market trends, according to CMHC figures

Rental rates in Vernon saw a bump in 2019, according to the latest figures from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Renters of townhouses and apartments in the city had an average estimated rent increase of 4.2 per cent between October 2018 and the same month the following year. The increase, reported in CMHC’s annual rental market survey, is exactly on par with the province-wide trend.

Two-bedroom renters faced the highest increase, paying an average of $1,075 per month in October 2019 – up an even five per cent from $946 the previous year.

Renters of single-bedroom apartments saw their monthly dues rise by an average of 3.7 per cent, paying about $854 last October.

Rates for bachelor suites were stable over the year, with renters paying an average of $626 in October 2019 compared to $628 the year before. Single-bedroom tenancy remained stable over the year.

Vacancy rates for two-bedroom units rose from one per cent in 2018 to 2.6 the following year. Meanwhile, three-bedroom vacancy crashed to 0.6 per cent, down from 3.6 per cent the year prior.

Turnover rates across all apartment and townhouse units rose to 19.3 per cent in 2019 – up from 2018’s 13.8 per cent.

The maximum rent increase in the province is currently set at 2.6 per cent, but that only applies to ongoing tenancies; landlords can always increase rent beyond that mark with new tenants.

According to Vernon realtor Diana Delaney, the CMCH estimates are in line with what she’s seen in the local market.

“If in one of my apartment buildings I’m getting $950, it’s going to go up to probably $1,100,” she said.

READ MORE: Okanagan real estate sales up 23% from December 2018

READ MORE: Opt out date for speculation tax looms for Central Okanagan residents

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wine regulator celebrates 30 years in British Columbia
Next story
Vernon courthouse repairs in design phase: ministry

Just Posted

Rent in Vernon jumps 4.2 per cent in 2019

The increase is in line with province-wide market trends, according to CMHC figures

Big White warns skiers to avoid tree wells after two fatalities at other resorts

Tree wells form when low branches at the base of coniferous trees stop snow from settling at trunk

Love and Logic parenting course back in Vernon by popular demand

Six-week course to begin Feb. 4 at Community Baptist Church

Vernon biathletes compete at Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland

Lucas Sadesky and Ethan Algra represented Vernon’s Sovereign Lake Nordic Club in Laussane

Venon’s reclaimed water to flow into Okanagan Lake; public invited to tour treatment plant

Public invited to tours of Vernon Wastewater Reclamation Centre this Saturday

VIDEO: WHO says China virus not global health emergency

The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

An ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge

Interior Health issues drug alert in Kamloops

Testing of two samples of drugs sold as crystal meth was positive for fentanyl

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

B.C. still struggling to control non-resident medical care fraud

Unpaid bills, out-of-province claimants a costly legacy of MSP

On the Lawn charity bowling tournament returns to Kelowna

40 teams are set to participate in tournament between July 23 and August 13

Father to B.C.’s first MLB hall-of-famer is one proud dad

Larry Walker Sr. talks baseball background and son’s base running gaffe

Most Read