RCMP are issuing a warning after multiple people were scammed by individuals posing as landlords with suites for rent. (Pixabay)

RCMP are issuing a warning after multiple people were scammed by individuals posing as landlords with suites for rent. (Pixabay)

Rental scam hits North Okanagan

RCMP have received multiple complaints in recent days from victims

When it comes to getting a rental, if it sounds too good to be true, it might be.

Salmon Arm RCMP recently received multiple complaints involving people who were reportedly scammed out of hundreds of dollars in e-transfer payments after falling victim to an online rental scam involving a property nestled in the Shuswap.

In the most recent case, the victim made two e-transfer payments totaling nearly $2,000 in order to secure the basement suite said to be situated in a home on 18 Street SE in Salmon Arm, BC. The victim traveled to Salmon Arm, set to take possession of his new rental when he was advised no such rental suite existed.

READ MORE: Scam calls continue to circulate

Investigators have determined that additional individuals looking to relocate from the Lower Mainland District (LMD) and northern BC have also been victimized by the same fraudster.

A woman from the LMD posted an online ad seeking a rental in Salmon Arm, when the suspect replied, claiming to have a suite for rent. In this particular case, the victim not only paid $1,000 to secure the rental, but shared personal information along with photocopies of personal identification. The victim became suspicious when the scammer began to ask the woman to purchase Bitcoin and gift cards for him.

READ MORE: Gift card scam losses nearly tripled in three years: Better Business Bureau

This type of scam is not new and can happen on any online platform or website. In some cases, scammers will pull photos from legitimate listings or properties for sale and present them as their own. Typically, they will have a reason as to why they are unable to show the property in person. In each of these cases, the fraudster claimed to be residing in Ontario.

With fewer and fewer rentals available, it can be easy to be taken advantage of, especially if you’re moving to a community by yourself and are unable to personally visit the property in person, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District in a press release.

It might not always be easy, but always make sure that you or someone you trust visits a property first before any funds change hands. Also, take added steps to confirm the person renting the property is its actual owner or representative. Taking the time to talk to neighbours in the area or a building’s caretaker can save you a whole lot of precious time and money in the end.

READ MORE: B.C. woman warning others after losing $3,000 in job scam

The RCMP added several tips for people who are looking for rentals to avoid being scammed.

The first tips are to arrange for the renter or someone they trust to visit the property in person before exchanging money and to talk to others in the area to confirm who owns the property. Also, ask to see previous utility bills as another way of verifying the landlord’s identity.

Also advised is conducting an online search of any photos of the rental or the address to see if it has been associated with scams in the past, and ensuring a proper rental agreement is provided and signed by both parties.

Finally, the RCMP recommends paying for a rental in a method other than cash or e-transfers, such as by cheque or bank draft.

If you have been scammed of money or have provided personal information to a potential fraudster, please report the incident to your local RCMP or police of jurisdiction and contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

For more information about scams and tips to avoid them, you can go to the BC RCMP or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre websites.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Scams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No reason to fear doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine provided by U.S., Trudeau says
Next story
Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry

Just Posted

The Vernon Vipers blanked the West Kelowna Warriors 2-0 in Pod Season action Friday, April 23, 2021. (Lisa Mazurek Photography)
Vipers blank West Kelowna to take lead in Vernon BCHL pod

James Porter Jr. made 22 stops for the shutout Friday night

Riverside RV Park and Campground has provided the city with picnic tables to set up an outdoor dining area in Cenotaph Park. B.C.’s COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining is in effect until May 25, 2021. (Facebook)
Enderby RV park provides picnic tables for outdoor dining

Cenotaph Park has now been set up to assist local eateries under B.C.’s indoor dining restrictions

A joyful end to one of the Alternate Community’s evening healing circles, circa 1977, with Richard Vignola, Dianne Wells and Sue Vignola in the centre. (Dianne Wells photo)
Column: Flashback to communes in Enderby, Lumby in the ’70s

Columnist Jim Cooperman says living off the land has come around full circle, almost

Water levels climbed on the west side of Okanagan Lake near Vernon last spring, causing substantial flooding. (Barbara Frame photos)
Flood preparedness urged in Vernon

‘We never know when an emergency may take place, so now is the time to prepare ourselves to face the unknown,’ mayor

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Interior Health sees 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The health authority declared a new outbreak at a Kelowna retirement home, where one person has died

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

Expectant British Columbians are only prioritized for a vaccine if they also have a serious heart condition – congenital or acquired – that requires them to see a cardiac specialist during their pregnancy. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Pregnant Ontarians move up vaccine priority list, while British Columbians wait their turn

B.C. only prioritizing pregnant people who also have serious heart condition

Local police and fire departments have expressed concerns as members are still waiting for COVID-19 vaccines. (Black Press Media file photo)
Some B.C. firefighters, police left searching for leftover COVID-19 vaccines

Departments still waiting despite being identified as a priority, leadership concerned about safety

Dez Young says he has gone up to 16 days without food while staying at the Victoria General Hospital, because no one is available to change his feeding tube. (Courtesy of Arabella Young)
Flawed system leaves 19-year-old starving for weeks at Victoria hospital

Dez Young has gone up to 16 days without food, waiting for his feeding tube to be replaced

RCMP are issuing a warning after multiple people were scammed by individuals posing as landlords with suites for rent. (Pixabay)
Rental scam hits North Okanagan

RCMP have received multiple complaints in recent days from victims

Just hours after the new travel restrictions went into effect, E-Comm put out a public statement Friday (April 23) asking people to stop calling emergency operators with travel questions. (Unsplash)
911 operators fielding calls from people confused about B.C.’s new travel restrictions

‘911 is for emergencies only,’ says E-Comm, hours after a provincewide ban on non-essential travel took effect

A horse on Yale Road West in Chilliwack peeks out from its shelter at the rainy weather on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Monday, April 26 is Help a Horse Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 25 to May 1

Help a Horse Day, Naked Gardening Day, Hairball Awareness Day are all coming up this week

The remnants of Black’s Point can still be seen at the foreshore of Summerland Beach RV and Campground in Summerland. (Summerland Museum photo)
Remnants of wharf can be seen in Summerland

Black’s Landing was constructed as a transportation point

Chris Sky
Anti-mask activist Chris Sky makes stop in Golden

He made the stop as he travels to Calgary as a part of his cross-country ‘Freedom Convoy’

Most Read