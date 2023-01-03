Repair shuts off Mabel Lake water supply

Affected properties east of Enderby to be without water most of day Jan. 4

The Regional District of North Okanagan is informing specific customers on Walker Road north of the Mabel Lake Resort and Marina, supplied by the Mabel Lake Water Utility (MLW), that the water supply will be turned off on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7 a.m.

This is for an emergency repair to a water service.

For those in the affected area (see map), the water supply might be unavailable at properties between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., and could be extended if unforeseen circumstances arise.

It is suggested to store a short-term water supply for cooking and toilet use before the interruption.

When the water service has been restored, you may experience some cloudiness and/or air in the water. Run a cold water tap closest to where the water enters your residence at low volume until the water has cleared.

Customers will be notified of any updates at rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices). You can also subscribe to receive email updates at rdno.ca/subscribe.

If you have any questions, contact the RDNO utilities department at 250-550-3700.

