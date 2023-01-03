RDNO

Repair shuts off Mabel Lake water supply

Affected properties east of Enderby to be without water most of day Jan. 4

The Regional District of North Okanagan is informing specific customers on Walker Road north of the Mabel Lake Resort and Marina, supplied by the Mabel Lake Water Utility (MLW), that the water supply will be turned off on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7 a.m.

This is for an emergency repair to a water service.

For those in the affected area (see map), the water supply might be unavailable at properties between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., and could be extended if unforeseen circumstances arise.

It is suggested to store a short-term water supply for cooking and toilet use before the interruption.

When the water service has been restored, you may experience some cloudiness and/or air in the water. Run a cold water tap closest to where the water enters your residence at low volume until the water has cleared.

Customers will be notified of any updates at rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices). You can also subscribe to receive email updates at rdno.ca/subscribe.

If you have any questions, contact the RDNO utilities department at 250-550-3700.

READ MORE: Keep pets close: Numerous cougar sighting in Lake Country

READ MORE: Housing prices on the rise around Thompson-Okanagan

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictWater

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Emaciated dogs found in Kelowna, one with attack wounds and broken jaw
Next story
Trial in North Okanagan murder case won’t begin for more than a year

Just Posted

A man identified as Dakota Samoleski was shot and killed in a Spallumcheen shooting Sept. 20, 2021. Jevon Daniel Smith, born in 1975, is charged with second-degree murder and is set to stand trial Feb. 26, 2024. (Morning Star file photo)
Trial in North Okanagan murder case won’t begin for more than a year

RDNO
Repair shuts off Mabel Lake water supply

An unexpected flurry of snow briefly graced the 500-block of Penticton’s Main Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)
Cold, snowy ‘chaos’ over but lots of winter still to go in the Okanagan, expert says

Garret Lessard
Child missing from Vernon