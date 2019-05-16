Repair work on Vernon’s 27th Street starts Tuesday

Base repairs between 32nd Avenue and Highway 6 start Tuesday; repaving begins in September

The City of Vernon will be repairing 27th Street between 32nd Avenue and Highway 6.

Work begins Tuesday.

The base repairs before repaving are necessary to increase the life span of the road. Repairs are expected to take approximately five weeks to complete. Repaving is scheduled for the end of September to avoid high volumes of tourist traffic.

Although every reasonable effort will be made to minimize the disruption to traffic, motorists should be prepared for minor delays. Traffic may be reduced to single lane in both directions.

The city asks that the traveling public to be patient, slow down and obey all traffic control.


