Repairs on major Vernon roadway to alter traffic

City of Vernon crews are conducting storm main repairs on 27th Street between 37th and 38th Avenues Friday, June 3. Traffic in both directions will be single-lane only for the day. (City of Vernon photo)

27th Street between 37th and 38th Avenues down to single-lane traffic only Friday, June 3, for storm repair

Motorists travelling along Vernon’s 27th Street this week may experience slight traffic delays as crews repair a storm main.

Starting as early as 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, crews will be working on 27th Street between 37th and 38th avenues. Traffic will be reduced to single-lane in both directions during construction.

The work is anticipated to be completed by 4:30 p.m. that same day. Please note, the timeline may change if emergencies arise.

“Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions,” the city said.

“Please remember to watch for construction workers, slow down in work zones, and follow all traffic control measures.”

READ MORE: North Okanagan communities step up for B.C. Trails Day

READ MORE: Cruisers rammed, officer injured in Vernon incident

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CityLocal NewsRoad conditionsVernon