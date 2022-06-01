Repairs on major Vernon roadway to alter traffic

Motorists travelling along Vernon’s 27th Street this week may experience slight traffic delays as crews repair a storm main.
Starting as early as 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, crews will be working on 27th Street between 37th and 38th avenues. Traffic will be reduced to single-lane in both directions during construction.
The work is anticipated to be completed by 4:30 p.m. that same day. Please note, the timeline may change if emergencies arise.
“Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions,” the city said.
“Please remember to watch for construction workers, slow down in work zones, and follow all traffic control measures.”
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.